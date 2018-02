Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pental Ltd:

* H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $1.2 MILLION VERSUS $2.3 MILLION

* H1 SALES REVENUE $38.1 MILLION VERSUS $41.7 MILLION

* PROPOSED FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.60 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY 2018