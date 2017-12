BRIEF-People Corp announces year-end and quarter-end financial results

Dec 5 (Reuters) - People Corp:

* PEOPLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES YEAR-END AND QUARTER-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

* PEOPLE CORP - REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31 WAS $28.9 MILLION VERSUS $24.9 MILLION

* PEOPLE CORP - QTRLY NET INCOME $242,100 VERSUS NET LOSS $277,000

* PEOPLE CORP SAYS IS INVESTING IN A NEW CORPORATE OFFICE AND EXPECTS TOTAL PROJECT COSTS FOR THE PREMISES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $9.5 MILLION