Jan 22 (Reuters) - Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc :

* PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $10.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $9.3 MILLION LAST YEAR