FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.53
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Peoples Bancorp Inc

* Peoples Bancorp Inc reports the second consecutive quarter of record quarterly net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peoples bancorp inc says net interest income was $28.1 million for Q2 of 2017, a 4% increase compared to linked quarter and a 7% increase over Q2 of 2016

* Peoples bancorp inc - ‍at June 30, 2017, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.47%, compared to 13.34% at March 31, 2017​

* Peoples Bancorp Inc - ‍total risk-based capital ratio was 14.40% at june 30, 2017, compared to 14.27% at March 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.