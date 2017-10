Oct 20 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :

* 9-mnth aggregate premium for ‍PICC health insurance RMB17,821 million​

* ‍PICC property and casualty company 9-month aggregate premiums income was RMB261,633 million‍​

* 9-Mnth aggregate premiums income from ‍PICC life insurance company RMB98,147​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)