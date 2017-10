Sept 19 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd

* Aggregate premium income from January 1 to August 31 of PICC Life Insurance Company Limited was RMB94,397 million

* Aggregate premiums income from PICC Health Insurance Co for period from 1 Jan 2017 to 31 Aug 2017 RMB17,189 million