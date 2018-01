Jan 18 (Reuters) - People’s United Financial Inc:

* PEOPLE‘S UNITED FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $106.2 MILLION, OR $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE; OPERATING EARNINGS OF $0.31 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

- NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $292.3 MILLION IN 4Q17 COMPARED TO $284.6 MILLION IN 3Q17