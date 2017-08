Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pepper Group Ltd:

* Entered into scheme implementation deed with red hot australia bidco

* Pepper directors unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the scheme

* Pursuant to scheme implementation deed, Pepper shareholders will receive a cash payment of $3.60 per share

* Pepper board is entitled to pay fully franked interim dividend of up to 3 cents per share before implementtation of the scheme