FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 4, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- there was a marked slowdown in the c store channel in Q3

* CEO on conf call- Gatorade, which accounts for approximately 1/5 of our Q3 volume , declined

* CEO - drove 6% net revenue growth for cheetos brand in q3 with new products, such as Cheetos, Jalapeño Cheetos and our Simply line and Mac And Cheetos

* CEO - in Latin America, continue to see very challenging macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability, which dampened consumer spending

* This year, our e-commerce retail sales are projected to be up 80% in the United States and nearly double in China

* CEO - “when you start getting into this competitive battle of more and more promotions, we’ve been there, done that, i don’t think that is a way to create long term strong businesses.”

* CEO - “ ownership of the bottling business is going to make a huge difference” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.