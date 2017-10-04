BRIEF-Pepsico reports Q3 core earnings per share of $1.48

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc :

* Pepsico Q3 earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 core earnings per share $1.48

* Q3 net revenue $16.24 billion, up 1 percent

* Pepsico Inc Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $16.31 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pepsico sees 2017 core earnings per share $5.23

* Now expects FY organic revenue growth to approximate co’s year-to-date growth rate

* Pepsico Inc FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pepsico - Foreign exchange translation now expected to negatively impact reported net revenue growth by about 1 percent point for FY

* Pepsico - Foreign exchange now expected to negatively impact FY core EPS by about 1 percent point

* Pepsico - Continues to expect 2017 net capital spending of about $3 billion, dividend payments of about $4.5 billion, share buybacks of about $2 billion

* Pepsico - Company intends to reinvest the Britvic gain in the balance of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: