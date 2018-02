Feb 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc:

* PEPSICO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QUARTERLY REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.50

* QUARTERLY CORE EPS WAS $1.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY RESULTS INCLUDE A $2.5 BILLION PROVISIONAL NET TAX EXPENSE ($1.73 PER SHARE) AS A RESULT OF THE U.S. TCJ ACT

* ANNOUNCED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PROVIDING FOR REPURCHASE OF UP TO $15 BILLION OF PEPSICO COMMON STOCK COMMENCING ON JULY 1, 2018