BRIEF-PeptiDream announces discovery collaboration agreement with Bayer AG
November 16, 2017 / 8:17 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-PeptiDream announces discovery collaboration agreement with Bayer AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it announced today that it has entered into a multi-target discovery collaboration with Germany-based Bayer AG

* Under the terms of the agreement, it would receive an undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, and commercialization milestone payments potentially totaling up to $1.11 billion (124.5 billion yen)

* In addition, it is eligible to receive royalties on sales of any products that arise from the collaboration

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KNJBfs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
