BRIEF-Peptidream announces discovery collaboration agreement with Bayer

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Peptidream Inc
* Peptidream announces discovery collaboration agreement with bayer
* Entered into a multi-target discovery collaboration with Germany-based Bayer AG
* Under terms , co would receive undisclosed upfront payment and research funding
* Under terms, co is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, commercialization milestone payments totaling up to $1.11 billion
* Also eligible to receive royalties on sales of any products that arise from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: