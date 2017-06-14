BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct

June 14 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd

* FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16% to r499 million​

* ‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​

* FY ‍headline earnings per share decreasing by 17% to 230.0 cents per share​

* ‍Directors have resolved to declare an ordinary cash dividend of 155 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017​

* ‍Jonathan Hertz, group CEO, had advised board of his intention to step down with effect from 30 june 2017​

* ‍To delay appointment of new CEO until there is certainty regarding restructure​

* ‍In interim, it has been agreed that jonathan hertz will remain in office until 31 July 2017​

* ‍With effect from 1 August 2017, appointed robert katz as interim ceo​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: