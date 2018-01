Jan 3 (Reuters) - Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd :

* ESTABLISHES JOINT VENTURE VEHICLE, TARGETING TOTAL CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF UP TO US$1.2 BILLION

* CO'S TOTAL COMMITTED CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION FOR ITS 45% STAKE FOR FIRST CLOSING IS US$225 MILLION​