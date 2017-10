Sept 29 (Reuters) - PERFECT HOLDING SA:

* IN H1, UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF PERFECT HOLDING SA WERE REVENUE OF CHF 8.3 MILLION (CHF 8.2 MILLION IN HY 2016)‍​

* H1 NET OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 0.4 MILLION (CHF 0.3 MILLION IN HY 2016)‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2fVUnBT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)