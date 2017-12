Nov 30 (Reuters) - Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd :

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE UP 9.5% TO HK$412.3 MILLION​

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$81.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$38.1 MILLION

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK7.6 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​