Jan 30 (Reuters) - Perfect World Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to sell 100 percent stake and related debts in three cinematic operations firms to the company’s controlling shareholder, for totaling 1.49 billion yuan

* Says the company’s investment unit is in deal to sell 99 percent stake in a cinema firm to the company’s controlling shareholder, at price of 176.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d89JK9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)