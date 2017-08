June 23 (Reuters) - Perficient Inc

* Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting

* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately

* Perficient Inc - Clarity founders Jeff Smith and Jon Rauschenberger and Partner Jerry Brunning join perficient in key leadership roles