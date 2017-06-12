FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Perficient Inc says co enters into a credit agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 12, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Perficient Inc says co enters into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Perficient Inc:

* Perficient Inc says co entered into a credit agreement dated as of June 9, 2017

* Perficient Inc - credit agreement provides for revolving credit borrowings of up to a maximum principal amount of $125 million

* Perficient Inc - credit agreement replaces company's existing second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of July 13, 2013

* Perficient Inc - new credit facility will be used to repay amounts due under existing credit agreement

* Perficient Inc - all outstanding amounts owed under credit agreement become due and payable no later than final maturity date of June 9, 2022

* Perficient Inc - company may cause commitments to increase by up to an additional $75 million, subject to lender approval Source text: (bit.ly/2rjDYyX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.