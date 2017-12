Dec 15 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

* - APPOINTMENT OF JIM HOPE AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018

* - HOPE WILL SUCCEED TOM ONDROF

* - FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG REAFFIRMS ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH TO BE IN A RANGE OF 8% TO 11%

* - ALSO REAFFIRMS CO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO GROW IN A RANGE OF 13% TO 18%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S