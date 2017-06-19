FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Performant Financial announces termination of student loan recovery contract
June 19, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Performant Financial announces termination of student loan recovery contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp

* Performant financial corporation announces termination of student loan recovery contract

* Performant financial corp - company's contract with glhe will terminate thirty days after company's receipt of termination notice

* Performant financial corp - does not expect that termination of glhe contract will have an adverse effect on its near-term revenues or net income

* Performant financial - expects revenues from termination of glhe contract will begin to decrease in h2 2018 and be wound down almost entirely in 2019

* Performant financial corp - company will engage in discussions to further amend or restructure its credit agreement

* Performant financial corp - company is currently seeking to refinance its credit agreement through new debt or equity financing

* Performant financial corp - also initiated an exploration of other strategic alternatives if new debt or equity financing cannot be obtained

* Performant - co's principal customers, great lakes higher education guaranty corporation notified co it is terminating student loan recovery contract

* Performant - co has been told that it will have opportunity to continue to provide some student loan recovery services to glhe on a subcontracting basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

