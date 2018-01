Jan 18 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp:

* PERFORMANT FINANCIAL-‍ON JAN 11 AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO PROVIDE DEBT COLLECTION SERVICES ON DEFAULTED FEDERAL STUDENT LOANS​

* PERFORMANT FINANCIAL SAYS ‍BASE ORDERING PERIOD FOR NEW CONTRACT IS JAN 11, 2018 THROUGH JAN 10, 2023 - SEC FILING​