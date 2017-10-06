BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings says plan of reorganization confirmed

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Perfumania Holdings Inc
* Perfumania Holdings, Inc. plan of reorganization confirmed
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Plan of reorganization confirmed
* Perfumania Holdings Inc - plan is expected to become effective on October 11, 2017
* Perfumania Holdings Inc - all currently outstanding shares of perfumania common stock will be cancelled
* Perfumania Holdings Inc- will continue in business as a privately-held company with a reduced retail store portfolio
* Perfumania Holdings Inc - shareholders will be given opportunity to receive $2.00 per share in exchange for completing a shareholder release form
* Perfumania Holdings Inc - pursuant to plan perfumania will receive an equity infusion from certain current shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: