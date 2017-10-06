FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings says plan of reorganization confirmed
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 6, 2017 / 9:16 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings says plan of reorganization confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Perfumania Holdings Inc

* Perfumania Holdings, Inc. plan of reorganization confirmed

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - plan is expected to become effective on October 11, 2017​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍all currently outstanding shares of perfumania common stock will be cancelled​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc- ‍will continue in business as a privately-held company with a reduced retail store portfolio​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍shareholders will be given opportunity to receive $2.00 per share in exchange for completing a shareholder release form​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍pursuant to plan perfumania will receive an equity infusion from certain current shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

