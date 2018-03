Feb 28 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* PERIGEN AND QUALCOMM ENTER STRATEGIC LICENSING AGREEMENT

* PERIGEN AND QUALCOMM ENTER STRATEGIC LICENSING AGREEMENT

* PERIGEN - COLLABORATION WITH CO WILL ALLOW QUALCOMM LIFE TO LICENSE AND SELL PERIWATCH VIGILANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)