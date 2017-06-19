FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion

* Agreement provides that perkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in Euroimmun

* Total purchase price of transaction based on all outstanding shares being acquired will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash

* PerkinElmer Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to perkinelmer's 2018 non-gaap earnings per share results by approximately $0.28 to $0.30

* Says PerkinElmer is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.