2 months ago
BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution to holders of its units
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution to holders of its units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Permian Basin Royalty Trust-

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - declared cash distribution to holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.041151 per unit, payable on july 17, 2017

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust- distribution decreased slightly from previous month due to decline in oil and gas production for waddell ranch properties

* Full restoration of tubb mcknight water station should be completed by end of May

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - Conocophillips notified trustee that they are evaluating retroactive prior-period adjustments

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust -expense to be incurred bringing water station back on line of about $1.2 million (gross) to project of working interest owners

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust-not clear at this time as to what cost to trust will be in bringing tubb mcknight water station back on line, until incurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

