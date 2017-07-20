FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics Holdings expects Q2 revenues to be between $33 mln and $35 mln
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics Holdings expects Q2 revenues to be between $33 mln and $35 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Pernix Therapeutics pre-announces certain preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $33 million to $35 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down 5 to 10 percent

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc says Q2 2017 net revenues are expected to be between $33.0 million and $35.0 million

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc - ‍Net loss for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be between $20.5 million and $24.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.