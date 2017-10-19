BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:

* Says “very happy” with the inventory we have on Martell cognac, “we have the right supply to deliver on the ambition we have on Martell”.

* Says expects “tough” year in france after Q1 sales in France fell 4 percent

* Says says California fires will have an impact on wine supply in the region, group production assets and wineyards in region are safe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)