March 7 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* PERRIGO ANNOUNCES FINAL FDA APPROVAL AND PLANNED LAUNCH FOR THE STORE BRAND OTC EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX® DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS

* PERRIGO - ‍FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: