Feb 20 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF FINACEA® FOAM, 15%

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - ‍FILED PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR A GENERIC VERSION OF FINACEA FOAM​

* PERRIGO - AFTER NOTIFICATION FROM CO, BAYER AG FILED PATENT LITIGATION SUIT ASSERTING PATENTS LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK FOR FINACEA FOAM IN A U.S. COURT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: