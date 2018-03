March 9 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CEO JOHN HENDRICKSON’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $8.3 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* PERRIGO COMPANY - IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD'S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO