July 21 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo company plc says on march 8, 2017, remuneration committee of board approved changes to acting cfo ronald winowiecki's compensation

* Perrigo -although winowiecki remains key candidate for permanent cfo, board suspended its cfo search during its search for hendrickson's successor as ceo