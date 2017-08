June 7 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* Perrigo Company Plc says CEO John Hendrickson's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million - SEC filing

* Perrigo Company says former chairman Joseph Papa's 2016 compensation till his resignation in April last year was $9.1 million