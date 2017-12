Dec 21 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* H1 TURNOVER OF 21.7 MILLION CHF (20.9 MILLION CHF PREVIOUS YEAR)

* H1 BALANCED RESULT (PROFIT OF 0.3 MILLION CHF)

* SEES SALES OF 47 TO 49 MILLION CHF AND POST-TAX PROFIT BETWEEN 1.2 AND 1.6 MILLION CHF BY APRIL 30, 2018

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO 0.5 MILLION CHF (0.3 MILLION CHF THE PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text - bit.ly/2BIsYgv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)