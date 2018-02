Feb 27 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES EYEWEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR FARAH BRAND

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ ENTERED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH INSPECS GROUP FOR MEN‘S OPHTHALMIC GLASSES AND SUNGLASSES UNDER FARAH BRAND​

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍FARAH EYEWEAR PRODUCT WILL BE IN STORES FROM Q4 2018​