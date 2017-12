BRIEF-Pershing Square Announces Agreement To Settle Lawsuits Related To Allergan

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PERSHING SQUARE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS RELATED TO ALLERGAN

* VALEANT ORIGINALLY AGREED TO PAY 60% SETTLEMENT COST; VALEANT, CO HAD DIFFERENT VIEWS ON DESIRABILITY,TIMING OF SETTLING CASE

* PERSHING SQUARE HAD PREVIOUSLY SET ASIDE $75 MILLION IN LEGAL RESERVES RELATED TO THE ALLERGAN CASE

* INCREMENTAL COST OF SETTLING LITIGATION WILL REDUCE PSH‘S & PRIVATE FUNDS’ PERFORMANCE AND NET ASSET VALUE BY 132 BASIS POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: