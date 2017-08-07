FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pershing Square announces nominees for election to ADP board
August 7, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pershing Square announces nominees for election to ADP board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing Square announces nominees for election to the board of directors of ADP

* Says ‍proposed three directors for election to board of ADP​

* Says ‍also announced that it will hold a public webcast for investors on Thursday, August 17, 2017

* Pershing Square - ‍nominees, who will be proposed at ADP’s forthcoming annual meeting of shareholders, are: Bill Ackman, Veronica Hagen, V. Paul Unruh​

* Pershing Square - Hagen And Unruh are independent and do not have any prior business or personal relationships with Pershing Square​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

