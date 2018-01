BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings ‍Announces Proposed Sale Of All Of PSH's 2.1 Million Shares Of Common Stock In Howard Hughes Corp​

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp:

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SALE OF ALL OF PSH‘S 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION​

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - ‍PURSUING HHC SALE TO HELP FACILITATE POTENTIAL TENDER OFFER FOR PSH‘S PUBLIC SHARES BY PSCM ACQUISITION CO LLC​

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - PERSHING SQUARE LP TO PARTICIPATE IN OFFERING BY SELLING 432,510 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN HHC​

* PERSHING SQUARE - ‍AFTER PROPOSED SALE, FUNDS MANAGED BY PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. WILL BENEFICIALLY OWN 5.1% OF HHC COMMON STOCK​

* PERSHING SQUARE - ‍ AFTER PROPOSED SALE, FUNDS MANAGED BY PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO RETAIN ADDITIONAL 12.5% ECONOMIC EXPOSURE TO HHC

* PERSHING SQUARE - ‍PSCM MANAGEMENT TEAM PROPOSES TO MAKE POTENTIAL TENDER FOR PSH PUBLIC SHARES BECAUSE IT WOULD LIKE TO INCREASE ITS INVESTMENT IN PSH

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ PSCM MANAGEMENT TEAM BELIEVES PSH IS “UNDERVALUED”​

* PERSHING SQUARE - PSCM ACQUISITION CO‘S POTENTIAL TENDER ANTICIPATED BE FOR UP TO $300 MILLION IN VALUE OF PSH‘S PUBLIC SHARES​

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - ‍PSCM MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL FINANCE POTENTIAL TENDER THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH AND COMMITTED FINANCING​