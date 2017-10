Aug 7 (Reuters) - PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY INVESTMENT IN ADP

* ‍PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS HAS ACQUIRED AN 8% STAKE IN ADP, MAKING IT PERSHING SQUARE‘S LARGEST INVESTMENT​

* ‍PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS AT ADP‘S REQUEST, MET WITH CO‘S CEO AND CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)