Jan 18 (Reuters) - PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍PSCM ACQUISITION COMPANY LLC AGREED TO INCREASE PRICE RANGE FOR ITS POTENTIAL DUTCH TENDER OFFER​

* ‍REVISED PRICE RANGE INCREASED TO A 16% TO 10% DISCOUNT TO NAV​

* ‍UPDATE REGARDING POTENTIAL DUTCH TENDER OFFER FOR PSH SHARES Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)