Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez

* Pershing Square Capital Management​ files amended 13-D ownership filing to say it owns about 5.6 pct stake in Mondelez as of Sept 25 - SEC filing

* Pershing Square says it owns about 84.1 million shares of Mondelez's common stock that includes 13.9 million shares of common stock and 70.1 million shares underlying American-Style call options Source text: (bit.ly/2wUr4di) Further company coverage: