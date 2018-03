BRIEF-Pershing Square To Launch Tender Offer For Own Shares

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS INTENDS TO LAUNCH TENDER OFFER FOR OWN SHARES FOR $300 MILLION SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER VOTE

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - BOARD WILL RECOMMEND PSH SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REMOVE 4.99% OWNERSHIP LIMIT AND TO APPROVE COMPANY TENDER​

* PERSHING SQUARE- ANTICIPATES TENDER WOULD BE STRUCTURED AS DUTCH AUCTION PRICED AT DISCOUNT TO PSH‘S PREVAILING NET ASSET VALUE PER PUBLIC SHARE

* PERSHING SQUARE - BILL ACKMAN, OTHER AFFILIATES OF PSCM, INDICATED THEY INTEND TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF CO TENDER, REMOVAL OF OWNERSHIP LIMITATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: