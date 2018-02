Feb 27 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc:

* FY UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 25 PERCENT TO 977.1 MILLION STG

* FINAL DIVIDEND 125 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 110 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍LEGAL COMPLETIONS INCREASED BY 872 NEW HOMES TO 16,043​

* FY ‍REVENUE FOR YEAR UP 9% TO £3.42BN​

* FY ‍OPERATING MARGIN* INCREASED TO 28.2%​

* ‍INTERIM AND FINAL DIVIDENDS DECLARED OF 125P AND 110P PER SHARE RESPECTIVELY​