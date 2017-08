June 6 (Reuters) - BVB

* PETER BOSZ BECOMES THE NEW HEAD COACH OF BORUSSIA DORTMUND

* ‍DUTCHMAN HENDRIE KÜRZEN - ALSO FORMERLY AJAX AMSTERDAM - WILL ACCOMPANY PETER BOSZ AS ASSISTANT COACH​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED ON A TERM OF CONTRACT UNTIL 30.06.2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)