Feb 7 (Reuters) - Peterlabs Holdings Bhd:

* CLARIFIES MEDIA ARTICLE IN THE STAR, STARBIZ SECTION ON 5 FEB TITLED “PETERLABS IS AIMING TO ACHEIVE 20% SALES GROWTH FOR 2018”‍​

* CLARIFIES THAT CO HAS BEEN ACHIEVING ON AVERAGE 15% GROWTH IN REVENUE FOR PAST 5 YEARS

* CLARIFIES MANAGEMENT AIMS TO ACHIEVE 20% IN REVENUE GROWTH FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2018; "SAID REVENUE GROWTH NOT FORECAST"‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2C0RhEV) Further company coverage: