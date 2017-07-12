FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Petro-Victory announces buying of non-operated production interests in Brazil from ENGEPET
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 12, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Petro-Victory announces buying of non-operated production interests in Brazil from ENGEPET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Petro-Victory Energy Corp

* Petro-Victory Energy Corp - proposed acquisition of a portfolio of non-operated production interests in Brazil from Empresa de Engenharia de Petróleo Ltda (ENGEPET)

* Petro-Victory Energy - deal for an aggregate of US$1.9 million to complement current royalty interests in Paraguay

* Petro-Victory Energy- intends to complete private placement offering of common shares at price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$4 million

* Petro-Victory Energy - upon completion of acquisition, Petro-Victory will enter into a partnership with ENGEPET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.