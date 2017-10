Oct 5 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd

* PETROFAC SECURES NORTH SEA CONTRACT EXTENSION

* SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014​

* ‍WILL CONTINUE TO DEPLOY ENGINEERING DELIVERY MODEL IN SUPPORT OF ALBA NORTH, ERSKINE AND CAPTAIN PLATFORMS, ALBA FSU AND CAPTAIN FPSO​

* ‍12-MONTH AGREEMENT, WHICH COMES INTO EFFECT THIS MONTH, WILL INVOLVE CONTINUED PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SUPPORT TO CHEVRON'S KEY NORTH SEA ASSETS​​