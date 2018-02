Jan 30 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk Plc:

* FY 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION OF C.439,600 OZ WITHIN GUIDANCE OF 420,000-460,000OZ

* FY 2017 GOLD SALES (UNAUDITED) OF C.439,800 OZ

* SEES 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION IN THE RANGE OF C.420,000-460,000OZ INCLUDING FIRST PRODUCTION FROM POX HUB

* SEES CAPEX FOR 2018 OF C.$105 MILLION, INCLUDING C.$62 MILLION RELATED TO COMPLETION AND COMMISSIONING OF POX HUB Source text for Eikon:

