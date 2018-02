Feb 8 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk:

* APPOINTMENT OF CEO AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ROMAN DENISKIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF PETROPAVLOVSK PLC, EFFECTIVE FROM 16 APRIL 2018

* AT THIS TIME, CURRENT INTERIM CEO, SERGEY ERMOLENKO, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD

* ALSO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BEKTAS MUKAZHANOV, AS A NON-INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)